Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale offers tons of great deals on laptops, headphones and more. Details here

Amazon has announced the "Mega Electronic Days" sale that will offer lots of great devices from popular brands like Apple and Samsung, at discounted prices.

The sale has already begun and will last till April 13, 2023. During the sale, Amazon will discount a host of electronic devices like laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, PC accessories, cameras, and a lot more.

Also Read | Amazon launches new startup accelerator for generative AI

Some of the notable highlights on laptops from the sale include the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptops which are available for Rs 49,990, HP Victus Gaming Ryzen 5 which is discounted to Rs 52,900, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 which is priced at Rs 33,639, and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 which is on sale for Rs 85,990.