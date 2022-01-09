MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Amazon's Fallout TV series to begin production this year

The series will be based on Bethesda's popular Fallout game franchise, and Jonathan Nolan will direct the first episode.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
Geneva Robertson and Graham Wagner will be the showrunners

Geneva Robertson and Graham Wagner will be the showrunners

Amazon's televised series based on the Fallout universe is set to hit the production floor this year. Geneva Robertson, best known for Captain Marvel, and Graham Wagner, who produced Silicon Valley, have signed up as showrunners.

According to a report by Deadline, the series will be executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the duo that created Westworld. Todd Howard from Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman from Bethesda Softworks will also act as executive producers. Jonathan Nolan will direct the first episode of the show.

Also Read: The big game releases to watch out for in 2022

The Fallout franchise has been around since 1997, with the release of the first role-playing game (RPG) for Windows, Mac and MS-DOS. The franchise is set in an alternate post-apocalyptic United States, and the games all explore a different setting within that universe.

What makes the franchise unique is the distinctive aesthetic of the future, inspired by the 50's era. It's also known for the stories it tells, and is generally accepted as one of the best RPG series you can play.

Bethesda acquired the rights to the franchise in 2004 and developed Fallout 3 in 2008. Since then, the company has released two more games set within the Fallout universe, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, the latter of which tends to be the black sheep of the family.

Future games in the franchise will likely be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC, since Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2020.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Nolan and Joy had told The Hollywood Reporter, during the show's announcement in July.

“Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”
Tags: #Amazon #Bethesda Games #Fallout #Microsoft #Xbox
first published: Jan 9, 2022 05:15 pm

