Amazon's closed beta for MMO New World had 200,000 players over weekend

The only issue so far has been the game allegedly causing the expensive RTX 3090s to brick for some players.

Amazon Game Studios hasn't really had a whole lot of positive things to talk about since its inception. Cancelled games, delays and organisational hassles have marred nearly every game the studio has worked on.

This is why New World, their upcoming MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Role Playing Game), is an important milestone for the company and early signs are pointing at it being a success.

The recent closed beta for the game drew 200,000 concurrent players online and actively playing the game, which is good news for Amazon. More importantly, it may finally give us some competition in a saturated MMO market dominated by World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy 14 and Black Desert Online.



Please read this message regarding recent concerns with graphics cards hardware. pic.twitter.com/L1gNeBBPQS

— New World (@playnewworld) July 21, 2021

Thankfully companies like EVGA have already promised replacements for RTX 3090s bricked by the game. If you want access to the next closed beta on August 2, you can either sign up on Amazon's New World website and hope to be shortlisted or pre-order the game on Steam. The game has been priced at Rs 1,499 for the standard edition and Rs 1,799 for the deluxe edition. The game will launch on August 31.