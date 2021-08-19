Amazon's Alexa gets first Indian celebrity voice with Amitabh Bachchan

Alexa will now let you speak with Amitabh Bachchan

Amazon has rolled out its first celebrity voice for India on Alexa. The voice of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is available for an introductory price of Rs 149 for one year.

You can purchase the voice by saying, "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan," or alternatively, you can download it straight from Amazon's website.

Alexa can use his voice with the wake word, "Amit Ji" and you will need to enable it once by saying, "Alexa, enable 'Amit Ji' wake word."

Amazon has worked on the feature for the last few months and it is an experience aimed at his fans. Amazon will also hope to bring more Indian users into the Alexa ecosystem with a recognisable name.

You can listen to him narrate various stories from his life, recite a selection of poems from famed Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, hear tongue twisters, get inspired by motivational quotes, and even listen to his favorite songs from the span of his long career in Bollywood.

Sr. Bachchan can also help you with weather updates and wake you up with alarms or share some behind-the-scenes stories from his time in the industry.

He can also tell you what his features are if you ask him, "Amit Ji, what can you do?" The voice is available in English and Hindi, mirroring how the actor communicates to the public.

Speaking with Gadgets360, Manoj Sidhwani, Vice President of Alexa Speech, Amazon, said that they used transfer learning to bring Amitabh Bachchan to life for Alexa.

“In transfer learning, you teach the models to learn skills in one domain,” said Sidhwani.

“And then you take that learning and start transferring it to a second domain. So we started by creating a wake word model that had a medium-sized vocabulary… And then have to also deal with the fact that it has to work in a lot of conditions including different noise profiles,” he added.