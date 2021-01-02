AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition launched in India: All you need to know

Amazon recently unveiled a new TV in India under the AmazonBasics brand. The new AmazonBasics TV is priced at Rs 29,999 onwards. Amazon's new TV is aimed at competing with budget brands like Xiaomi, TCL, and VU, to name a few.

Amazon's new 4K TV is available in two screen sizes, 50 and 55 inches. The 50-inch AmazonBasics Fire TV's price is set at Rs 29,999, while the 55-inch screen size will set you back Rs 34,999.

Both TV models feature the same specifications. AmazonBasics Fire TVs feature Ultra-HD (3840*2160-pixel) LED screens. The two TVs also support HDR up to the Dolby Vision format, while the TV also supports Dolby Atmos.

Amazon's TV runs Amazon's Fire TV OS, similar to that on an Amazon Fire TV device. The TV range is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor. Amazon claims the TV has viewing angles of up to 178-degrees and a 60Hz refresh rate. AmazonBasics Fire TVs feature 20W audio output through the speakers. The new Fire TV also sports two USB ports and three HDMI ports.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition television range is already available on Amazon India. Amazon has also confirmed that it will be introducing more TVs to the existing lineup, including a 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV, a 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV, and a 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV.