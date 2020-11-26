Amazon Web Services outage hits internet and app functions

A multi-hour glitch in Amazon Web Services (AWS) is affecting several websites and apps that depend on the service.

At 5.25 PM ET on Wednesday (3.55 AM IST Thursday) Amazon said recovery might “still be a few hours away”.

“We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region. We also continue to see an improvement in error rates for Kinesis and several affected services, but expect full recovery to still take up to a few hours,” a statement on the AWS Service Health Dashboard read.

Later, at 7.42 PM ET (6.12 AM IST) it said there were “steady signs of recovery.”

Amazon told The Verge that while the outage is only affecting one of its 23 geographic AWS regions, it has affected “a large number of internet services.”

The effect has been widespread as AWS is one of the most widely used cloud computing services worldwide.

Among the apps that have acknowledge impact on services due to the AWS outage include Adobe Spark, Glassdoor, Flickr, Pocket, Roku, RSS Podcasting and The Washington Post.

Many apps and services took to micro-blogging site Twitter to inform customers that the AWS outage had hit their services.