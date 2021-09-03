Amazon to launch it's TV in October in the US, say reports

The TV line-up will feature sizes from 55 to 75 inches

According to reports from Business Insider, Amazon is very close to launching its first line-up of TVs in the US. October is what Amazon is eyeing for the launch.

The report mentions that the new line-up will range in sizes from 55 inches to 75 inches and will be designed and manufactured by various third party companies such as TCL. Amazon is also developing a new TV from scratch in-house but there are no dates for when that is expected to launch.

It isn't a huge step to imagine Amazon jumping into the television space, they already offer AmazonBasics branded budget televisions in India, licence their Fire TV OS to companies like Toshiba for use in their televisions and of course, ship the Amazon Fire TV stick and Fire TV Cube which are like Smart TV interfaces in themselves.

In India, the e-shopping giant sells TVs from Onida, Croma and their own AmazonBasics brand with Fire TV OS. The AmazonBasics TV comes in three sizes, 43-inches, 50-inches and 55-inches, priced at Rs 27,999, Rs 36,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. They are budget 4K televisions with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, will reportedly be the centrepiece of the new TV experience and teams from Lab126 and Amazon Devices have been hard at work on the project for the last two years.

There are hints that the in-house project may be a more premium model designed to take on the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG but details are scant as of this time.