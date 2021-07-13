Amazon to build radar sensors to track sleep, gets FCC approval

FCC has granted permission to Amazon to build Radar sensors for its devices that will track sleep patterns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Amazon permission to build radar sensors in its devices for the explicit purpose of tracking sleep patterns, similar to how Google does with Soli in the Nest Hub.

Amazon's request to the FCC outlined its plan of using radar's without "causing harmful interference to co-frequency users". The company believed that this would also be helpful to users with limited mobility or speech impairments thanks to "touchless control of device features”.

The main purpose for the new sensors are that they will be used for "Sleep tracking and could help improve consumers’ awareness and management of sleep hygiene.”

There is no way to tell what the actual device might be, whether it will be a standalone device or the sensors might make their way into future echo devices that Amazon makes. The potential repercussions for privacy aside, this looks like it might be genuinely useful to monitor sleep patterns and improve quality of life.