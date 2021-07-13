MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Amazon to build radar sensors to track sleep, gets FCC approval

FCC has granted permission to Amazon to build Radar sensors for its devices that will track sleep patterns

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
FCC has granted permission to Amazon to build Radar sensors for its devices that will track sleep patterns

FCC has granted permission to Amazon to build Radar sensors for its devices that will track sleep patterns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Amazon permission to build radar sensors in its devices for the explicit purpose of tracking sleep patterns, similar to how Google does with Soli in the Nest Hub.

Amazon's request to the FCC outlined its plan of using radar's without "causing harmful interference to co-frequency users". The company believed that this would also be helpful to users with limited mobility or speech impairments thanks to "touchless control of device features”.

The main purpose for the new sensors are that they will be used for "Sleep tracking and could help improve consumers’ awareness and management of sleep hygiene.”

There is no way to tell what the actual device might be, whether it will be a standalone device or the sensors might make their way into future echo devices that Amazon makes. The potential repercussions for privacy aside, this looks like it might be genuinely useful to monitor sleep patterns and improve quality of life.

Google already does this with its Nest Hub, using a built-in Soli chip in conjunction with radar sensors to detect motion, sleep patterns and the depth of person's breathing. It can also generate weekly sleep reports that give users a breakdown of the quality of their sleep.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Radar Sensors #Sleep tracking
first published: Jul 13, 2021 03:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | 30 years since 1991 reforms | How Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra mutual fund saw markets and mutual fund industry grow

Simply Save | 30 years since 1991 reforms | How Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra mutual fund saw markets and mutual fund industry grow

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.