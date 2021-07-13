Amazon to build radar sensors to track sleep, gets FCC approval
FCC has granted permission to Amazon to build Radar sensors for its devices that will track sleep patterns
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Amazon permission to build radar sensors in its devices for the explicit purpose of tracking sleep patterns, similar to how Google does with Soli in the Nest Hub.
Amazon's request to the FCC outlined its plan of using radar's without "causing harmful interference to co-frequency users". The company believed that this would also be helpful to users with limited mobility or speech impairments thanks to "touchless control of device features”.
The main purpose for the new sensors are that they will be used for "Sleep tracking and could help improve consumers’ awareness and management of sleep hygiene.”
There is no way to tell what the actual device might be, whether it will be a standalone device or the sensors might make their way into future echo devices that Amazon makes. The potential repercussions for privacy aside, this looks like it might be genuinely useful to monitor sleep patterns and improve quality of life.
Google already does this
with its Nest Hub, using a built-in Soli chip in conjunction with radar sensors to detect motion, sleep patterns and the depth of person's breathing. It can also generate weekly sleep reports that give users a breakdown of the quality of their sleep.