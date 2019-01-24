App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: AP

Amazon testing delivery by self-driving robots

Amazon says its robot, which it is calling Scout, can navigate around pets and pedestrians

Associated Press
Amazon's delivery robot called Scout (Image: AP)
Amazon is bringing delivery robots to the streets of a Seattle suburb.

The online shopping giant says it started to test self-driving robots in Snohomish County, Washington, on January 23 that can bring Amazon packages to shoppers' doorsteps.

The robots are light blue, about the size of a Labrador, have six wheels and the Amazon smile logo stamped on its side, according to Amazon photos.

Six of them will be roaming the sidewalks and streets of the neighborhood. Amazon says a worker will accompany the robots at first, but it did not provide additional details of how the service would work.

The company did not respond to questions about the test. Several companies have been testing similar delivery robots on college campuses that deliver fast food or snacks to students.

Amazon says its robot, which it is calling Scout, can navigate around pets and pedestrians.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:38 pm

