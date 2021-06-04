Amazon sent a legal notice by the SGPC for selling Sacred Sikh Text on the store

Amazon has been sent a legal notice by the SGPC committee for selling the religious books Guru Granth Sahib and Gutka Sahib online

Amazon India has been sent a legal notice by Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) after they found copies of the religious texts Guru Granth Sahib and Gutka Sahib online for sale on the store.

According to a report by Gadgets360, Harjinder Singh Dhami said there was an uproar within the community over the sale of Gutka Sahib and he felt that the sale went against the principles of the Sikh religion.

“There is huge devotion and respect for the Gurbani in the minds of the Sikh community and there is outrage among the Sikhs over the sale of the Gutka Sahib online by Amazon,” Dhami said.

He warned Amazon India to remove the books immediately or face legal action.

This isn't the first time Amazon has come under fire for hurting a religious group's sentiments in India. In January, a FIR was lodged against the creators of the web series 'Tandav' which apparently hurt 'Hindu sentiments'.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sought an explanation from the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video after BJP minister Manoj Kotak had written to the ministry seeking a ban on the show. The bone of contention was the way 'Hindu Gods' were depicted on the show which was deemed offensive and 'not in good light'.