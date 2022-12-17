Amazon secures global film and TV rights to Warhammer 40,000

Amazon has acquired global rights for the Warhammer 40,000 universe from Games Workshop. According to a report in Deadline, the studio plans to have Henry Cavill, recently dumped as Superman, in the lead and executive produce shows, films and possibly animation based on the iconic franchise.

Cavill recently hung up his boots as Superman, confirming that he won't return to play the superhero in the upcoming films based on the DC franchise.

He also walked away from the fourth season of the popular Netflix show, The Witcher, in which he essayed the role of Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth is set to replace him.

“Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, told Deadline.

“We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come.”

The Warhammer brand has been going strong for 40 years, spanning miniatures, sourcebooks, tabletop games, video games, animations and other entertainment avenues set in the bleak, unforgiving world of Warhammer.

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future where human civilization has stagnated and is beset by extra-terrestrial and supernatural threats. The setting has been fleshed out through a large collection of novels, video games and animations set during the time period. Roy Lee from Vertigo Entertainment and Natalie Viscuso would partner Cavill for the project. Vertigo Entertainment will executive produce along with Cavill. Andy Smillie and Max Bottrill from Games Workshop will also be the executive producers along with Amazon Studios.

