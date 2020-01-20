Amazon rolls out electric delivery rickshaws in India

Bezos had previously announced that Amazon would invest $1 billion in India till 2025.
Amazon has rolled out its fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India. Its chief Jeff Bezos announced the rollout in a bid to tackle climate change.
Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020
Bezos had previously announced that Amazon would invest $1 billion in India till 2025. The investment is aimed to digitise small and medium businesses. Bezos, during his visit to India for the Amazon SMBHAV event, delivered a package to a local kirana store amid protests from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
The Amazon chief also met differently-abled people that were hired under Amazon's new programme. In a series of tweets, Bezos praised the programme.
Proud of the program we have in India to hire and train deaf associates at our delivery stations. Managers learn basic sign language to be able to communicate. Meeting this group was a moving experience for me. pic.twitter.com/gGm0dvCjkX— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 19, 2020
The richest man in the world received a cold shoulder from the Centre, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal even stating that Amazon is not doing a great favour by investing a billion dollars in India. The minister later clarified that his statement was 'taken out of context'.
Amazon partners with thousands of kirana stores all over India as delivery points. It’s good for customers, and it helps the shop owners earn additional income. Got to visit one in Mumbai. Thank you, Amol, for letting me deliver a package. #MSME pic.twitter.com/VpoHUoJOIH
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 18, 2020