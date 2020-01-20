Amazon rolls out electric delivery rickshaws in India



Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

Amazon has rolled out its fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India. Its chief Jeff Bezos announced the rollout in a bid to tackle climate change.

Bezos had previously announced that Amazon would invest $1 billion in India till 2025. The investment is aimed to digitise small and medium businesses. Bezos, during his visit to India for the Amazon SMBHAV event, delivered a package to a local kirana store amid protests from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The Amazon chief also met differently-abled people that were hired under Amazon's new programme. In a series of tweets, Bezos praised the programme.