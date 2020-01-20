App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon rolls out electric delivery rickshaws in India

Bezos had previously announced that Amazon would invest $1 billion in India till 2025.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon has rolled out its fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India. Its chief Jeff Bezos announced the rollout in a bid to tackle climate change.

Bezos had previously announced that Amazon would invest $1 billion in India till 2025. The investment is aimed to digitise small and medium businesses. Bezos, during his visit to India for the Amazon SMBHAV event, delivered a package to a local kirana store amid protests from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The Amazon chief also met differently-abled people that were hired under Amazon's new programme. In a series of tweets, Bezos praised the programme.

The richest man in the world received a cold shoulder from the Centre, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal even stating that Amazon is not doing a great favour by investing a billion dollars in India. The minister later clarified that his statement was ‘taken out of context’.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos

