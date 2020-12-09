PlusFinancial Times
Amazon Prime Video Watch Party Feature is now available in India: Here's how to use it

The feature will allow multiple users to stream their favourite shows and watch them in sync.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 05:29 PM IST

Amazon recently added the Watch Party feature to Prime Video in India. The feature is already available in the US and the tech giant is now bringing it to Prime Video in India. The Prime Video Watch Party feature a social viewing experience while watching shows on the platform.

The feature will allow multiple users to stream their favourite shows and watch them in sync. Amazon currently allows up to 100 users to join a Watch Party session.

Amazon Watch Party Features

The feature allows synchronised playback of content and has a chat feature that lets members of a party chat with each other while watching their favourite shows together.

You will need a PC to access Amazon’s Watch Party feature on Prime Video. Yes, the feature does not work on the mobile app for Android or iOS. Amazon says that the feature doesn’t work on Safari or Internet Explorer as well as the Fire TV Stick.

How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party?

  • First, open Amazon Prime Video on a supported browser

  • Search for the movie or show you want to host

  • Enter your name

  • Create a Watch Party link and copy the link

  • You can then share the link with other users

It is worth noting that a host can end a watch party at any time. Users can join a Watch Party by clicking the link, while the host can kick start it once everyone is on board. The host can also limit access to the Watch Party by ending it. The host can also control playback, including pausing, playing, rewinding, and fast-forwarding. Participants can select their preferred audio and subtitles.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon
first published: Dec 9, 2020 04:17 pm

