you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Prime Music sees 50% YoY growth in select markets with 55mn active subscribers

The service costs Rs 999/year in India and $119 (Indian equivalent of Rs 8,500) in the US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Music-streaming services have been on a rise in several markets, including India. While Spotify and Apple Music see all the hype and buzz, Amazon’s Prime Music often slips under the radar. The Seattle-based company now has over 55 million subscribers, inching towards Apple Music’s 60 million subscriber mark.

Amazon offers music under the ‘Prime’ package that can also be used for streaming video, bagging deals and faster delivery on the e-commerce app. However, users who aren’t Prime members get access to some of its library for free. The service costs Rs 999/year in India and $119 (Indian equivalent of Rs 8,500) in the US. 

According to Amazon, the service has grown about 50 percent in the US, Germany, Britain, and Japan during the past year, and is gaining traction in growing markets such as Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, etc.

However, the Seattle-based giant has a long way to go to compete with the likes of Apple and Spotify. The latter has over 248 million users, of which 113 million are paid subscribers. Apple, on the other hand, has 60 million users, which isn’t too distant from Amazon’s user base. However, the biggest advantage Apple brings along with it is its ecosystem.

Apple can potentially lure iPhone and Mac users with its music service. In India, Apple Music is priced as low as Rs 49 for students and Rs 99 for individuals, whereas the family plan can be purchased for Rs 149/month. Amazon, too, has an advantage with its Echo range of devices, but its reach among consumers is, comparatively, far lesser than Apple.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Amazon

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.