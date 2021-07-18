Amazon Prime Day sale to kick off on July 26: Everything you need to know

Source: Twitter/@AmazonNews_IN

Amazon is all set to host its annual Prime Day later this month bringing in a number of offers and deals to a number of products on the e-commerce platform.

The Prime Day Sale is an annual two-day sale event hosted by Amazon specifically tailored to Amazon Prime subscribers. Prices across categories are usually slashed allowing potential customers to buy their product of choice at fairly decent rates.



We're delighted to announce that, ahead of #PrimeDay, 100+ Small and Medium Businesses, including Start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans & weavers are launching 2400+ new products on @amazonIN.

Check the store for new products https://t.co/F0Hzm5voVW pic.twitter.com/PjqoKzNTPm — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) July 18, 2021

This time around, Prime Day will also see over 100 MSME’s launching more than 2,400 new products on the Amazon India.

The sale takes place on the app and the website and usually all categories get discounted rates, including TVs, laptops, mobile phones and accessories, audio products as well as apparel and accessories.

Some of the deals include upto 40 percent off on mobile phones such as the iPhone 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus 9R, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M12.

Electronics and accessories should see price cuts of up to 60 percent off while discounts of upto Rs 35,000 are being offered on laptops.

Aside from the discounts, a variety of cash back and reward programmes are also being offered.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is being held on July 26 and 27.