Amazon Pay boosts offline presence by offering 'scan and pay' service

Amazon Pay is looking to push its offline payments space by introducing 'scan and pay' services at stores, reports Mint. The world's largest online retailer has already introduced the service at Shoppers Stop and is planning to set-up the requisite infrastructure at grocery chain More, the report added.

The e-commerce giant has a five percent stake in Shoppers Stop.

"Since it (Amazon) has a stake in these two chains, it is starting its offline payments with these stores. Subsequently, it will start reaching out to merchants, which would take more time as it is in the unorganised sector," a source told the paper.

Confirmed the development to the newspaper, an Amazon spokesperson said, "We have begun introducing Amazon smile code, a new way for our customers to shop and pay at physical stores like Shoppers Stop, among others."

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Mobile wallets such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay already enable offline transactions through QR codes. The industry estimates that 300,000 QR-based mobile transactions take place daily, the report stated.

Paytm said it recorded 179 million UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions in October 2018, claiming a market share of 33 percent. Amazon Pay began its UPI services only last month, while Paytm and other mobile wallets began offering such services earlier.

Paytm, Google Pay and PhoenPe have been aggressively expanding their offline services. "The pace at which we are growing, we will soon catch up and also provide tough competition to any other player venturing into this space," Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Unorganised Business at PhonePe, told the newspaper.