Amazon launches Kindle Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon has updated its Kindle Paperwhite line-up with a new updated base model that has a large 6.8-inch screen that has ten percent more brightness, has 8GB of storage and comes with support for USB Type-C charging. The front design has also been improved with smaller borders around the screen.

There is also a second variant called the Signature Edition that retains most of the specifications but gives you higher storage at 32GB plus an auto-adjusting front light that tunes the brightness according to the environment. It also has support for wireless charging.

Both e-book reader's still have a 300ppi count on the e-ink display though Amazon claims they have ten percent more brightness than before.

Amazon says both reader's can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge if you read up to a hour per day on them. The USB Type-C charging can fully charge the device in 2.5 hours and the reader's ship with a 10W charger. Both models are also IPX8 rated which means they can handle accidental drops in the pool just fine.

The new Paperwhite's have a large display, up to 32GB of storage and an USB Type-C port

They also come with the company's updated interface for Kindle's right out of the box. The new interface lets you switch between the Home Screen, Library and the book you were last reading quickly and comes with a new library experience that include filters, sort menus, collection views and a scroll bar for quick navigation.

Amazon says that both reader's are made from 60 percent recycled plastic and 96 percent of their packaging is made from fiber-based materials.