MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Amazon issues patch for serious bug that could have let hackers steal personal data on Kindles

The flaw made the Kindle vulnerable to malicious eBooks

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
The Kindle flaw would have allowed hackers to access personal data

The Kindle flaw would have allowed hackers to access personal data

Amazon issued a patch to fix a security hole in the Kindle that could have let hackers get away with your personal data.

Check Point Research found the bug in Amazon's e-reader line and disclosed it to the company in February. Amazon then fixed it in April. It's not clear whether the bug was exploited pre-patch but it is clear that the flaw could have comprised the millions of Kindle's across the globe.

The findings were released for the public on August 6 in a report by Check Point's Slava Makkaveev. The main problem is that an eBook can be published and made available on the Kindle Store for free through self-publishing. It can even be sent directly to another Kindle via the "Send to Kindle" service.

Someone could have used this to publish a malicious eBook on the store, that when downloaded onto a user device could have enabled their devices to be turned into, "bots or their private local networks could be compromised, and perhaps even information in their billing accounts can be stolen."

Another problem is that Antiviruses do not have signatures for eBooks. Check Point experimented and was successful in making a malicious eBook that could execute code with root rights. This would have given a hacker complete control of the Kindle.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Amazon Kindle #E-books
first published: Aug 9, 2021 07:45 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.