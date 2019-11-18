Amazon India lists out Vivo U20 specs before November 22 official launch

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo U20 on November 22 in India. The second U-series smartphone is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment, based on the specifications teased so far.

An Amazon India listing has revealed many key specifications of the Vivo U20. The latest spec reveal gives information on the U20’s battery capacity and fast charging support.

Vivo U20 will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Vivo claims that the massive battery will have enough juice for 21 hours of Instagram or 11 hours of YouTube streaming.

The company also claims that Vivo U20 has the biggest display in its segment. The 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen will have a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and will also come with WideVine L1 certificate. There’s a water-drop notch on top of the display for the front camera.

Performance unit is confirmed to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM. The UFS 2.1 storage options have not been revealed as yet, but we can expect 64GB and 128GB internal memory. Vivo claims that the processor on the U20 is 25 percent faster than Snapdragon 665 processor.

Render images also confirm that the Vivo U20 will have a triple rear camera setup with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. While there’s little information apart from the Amazon listing, the U20 looks very similar to the Vivo U3 that launched in China in October.