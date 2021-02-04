MARKET NEWS

Amazon India announces a new ‘Advantage No cost EMI’ scheme for Prime members

In order to avail Amazon's ‘Advantage No cost EMI’ scheme you need to be a Prime Member with a HDFC Debit or Credit Card.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru

Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru


If you are an Amazon India Prime member and have a HDFC Debit or Credit card, the company has a new deal for you. The new ‘benefit’ called “Advantage No cost EMI” will allow members access to longer tenure EMI plans with no interest charges.

This new scheme is limited to smartphones for now and is currently available for select Samsung, Apple and Oppo phones.

To take advantage of the scheme, you need to be an Amazon India Prime member which currently costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 for one year. As an example, under this scheme you will be able to buy a smartphone that, let's say, costs Rs 24,000 with a longer tenure EMI than the one standard customers get. A standard user will be able to buy the phone with a 6-month EMI tenure with payments of Rs 4000 a month while a Prime user will be able to buy the phone with a 12-month tenure and pay Rs 2000 a month with zero interest charges.

Currently, the programme offers a selection of 9 phones to choose from with more likely to be added in the future. The phones that you can buy with this scheme are:

  • iPhone 12 mini starts at ₹7,433 per month

  • Samsung Galaxy M21 starting ₹1,555 per month

  • Samsung Galaxy M31s now starting ₹2,167 per month

  • Samsung Galaxy M51 now starting ₹2,555 per month

  • OPPO A15 now starting ₹1,110 per month

  • OPPO A1K now starting ₹1,332 per month

  • OPPO F17 now starting ₹1,416 per month

  • OPPO F17 Pro now starting ₹1,916 per month

  • OPPO Find X2 now starting ₹3,611 per month
