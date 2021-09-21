Amazon hardware event on September 28: What to expect

The company will probably announce new echo devices at the event

Amazon has announced an invite-only event scheduled for September 28. The company has not shared any details on what it plans to announce so far but given Amazon's hardware portfolio, we can expect there to be new echo devices.

If we were to speculate, then Amazon's game streaming service Luna could be high on the agenda. The cloud streaming service was announced last year and will compete with Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud once it is formally open to the public.

Last year, Amazon announced a slew of new hardware including Echo dot, Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro WiFi routers and security devices like the Ring Car Alarm and Ring Always Home Cam. Of course, we can't forget about the Fire TV stick which got a new 4K update last year.

Interestingly, Amazon's Kindle e-book line was in the news recently when Amazon Canada "accidentally" leaked new Kindle Paperwhite models in a comparison chart. The new models come in two variants - Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition. Both of them have large 6.8-inch E-Ink displays with the Signature Edition shipping with wireless charging.

The LEDs on the device have also gone up from five to 17 and with that comes the ability to adjust colour temperature similar to the Kindle Oasis. Both reader's will also be IPX8 certified.

There is no word on what USB port Amazon will look to ship with the Kindle Paperwhite's but they should see an update to USB-C as the older models still rely on microUSB for connections and charging.