Amazon Great Indian Sale | Rs 7,000 off on Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 42,900 in the Amazon Great Indian Sale. The base version of the smartphone, which has been the best-selling globally since its launch in 2018, has received a Rs 7,000 discount.

The iPhone XR 64GB variant was previously available at Rs 49,900. The 128GB variant has also received a discount and is available for Rs 48,499. Notably, the price cut offer is not seen on Flipkart Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 also includes offers on smartphones like the OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy S9 series and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

As stated earlier, Apple iPhone XR continues to top the list of best-selling smartphones of 2019 in spite of being launched in 2018.

iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with a 1792x828 resolution. Like the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro (Review) series, the iPhone XR gets a notch at the top of the display for the TrueDepth camera system and other sensors.

Under the hood, iPhone XR gets powered by a hexa-core 7nm A12 Bionic chip with neural engine. The smartphone gets 3GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB with 256GB internal memory.

Apple has not mentioned the battery capacity on the iPhone XR, but stated that it offers an hour and a half more juice than the iPhone 8 Plus. It supports Qi wireless charging up to 7W.

Optics include a single lens set up at the back with the same 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The iPhone XR does not get the ultra-wide-angle lens found on the iPhone 11. The rear camera comes with OIS and focus pixels.

For selfies, there is a 7MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera setup is accompanied by a TrueDepth camera system that includes the face ID sensor, IR camera with a dot projector, etc.