Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Big discounts on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R announced

OnePlus has also confirmed discounts on the Nord CE and Nord 2.

Carlsen Martin
September 29, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale are set to kick off on October 3. The two e-retailers are set to bring big discounts on several smartphones across all major brands and different segments in India.

Amazon has already begun revealing deals on smartphones.

One of the biggest deals coming to Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is on the OnePlus 9 series. All three handsets including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R are getting major discounts during the sale.

The OnePlus 9 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs 39,999, down from its Rs 49,999 launch price. The OnePlus 9 Pro is offered with a discount of Rs 7,000 bringing the price down to Rs 57,999. Lastly, the OnePlus 9R 5G will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 down from the original Rs 39,999 price.

Additionally, customers can also avail of an additional Rs 3,000 discount on the exchange for an iPhone. Amazon mentions “Incl Bank Offers”, so it is unclear if the phones will be further discounted through bank offers or if the discounted prices include bank offers.

OnePlus is also offering discounts on some of its Nord devices including the Nord 2 and Nord CE. The OnePlus Nord 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 23,499. Apart from the Rs 1,500 discount on the Nord CE, consumers can avail an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange for an iPhone. The OnePlus Nord 2 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 28,499, down from the Rs 29,999 launch price.
Tags: #Amazon #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Sep 29, 2021 05:25 pm

