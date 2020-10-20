Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone sales on opening day surpass 2019 numbers, Kindle sales more than double: Report

Amazon sold more iPhones on the opening day of its Great Indian Festival sale that it did the entire 2019 – likely achieved by deep discounting of the iPhone 11 at Rs 47,999. The e-commerce giant also sold 2.5 times the number of Kindle devices on the opening day than entire 2019.

In fact, the festival, which began on October 17 will be on till October 21, registered its biggest opening day this year.

Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick and Echo (third gen) is also among the site’s top 10 sold products. Notably, products in the streaming category sold twice the number on opening day compared to entire 2019, says a report by Gadgets360.

Significantly, around 32 percent sellers on the site also saw their biggest sales day this year, and more than 110,000 sellers received an order, it said.

Among category of products, cameras, consumer electronics, headphones, laptops, large appliances, smartphones and tablets were the top sold items; drones and security cameras were the top searches; while Apple, Asus, Lenovo, HP, Netgear, OnePlus, Samsung, TP Link and Xiaomi recorded largest sale numbers among brands.

Top selling smartphones are the Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus’ 8T and Nord, Samsung’s M31 and Redmi’s Note Series and 9A; while top selling TVs are OnePlus’ 32 and 42 inch variants and Samsung’s 32 inch, it added.

The Great Indian Festival sale, launched 1,100 new products including the Xbox Series S, Samsung M31 Prime Edition and OnePlus 8T and Nord.

Other big stats were the 85 percent jump in Amazon Prime subscriptions for early access to the sale; and a busy day for AI Alexa who engaged 1 million customer requests on the Amazon website app, as per the company. E-commerce has seen records sales this year despite early disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report.