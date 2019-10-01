Amazon Great India Festival sale: Shinco 55-inch 4K TV at just Rs 5,500, here's why

Noida based television-brand Shinco is offering 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV at a price of Rs 5,555. The television originally retails at an MRP of Rs 33,999 on Amazon.in and will be available in a flash sale starting 9pm, October 1, as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale.

The television comes with features such as HDR10 Quantum Luminit technology, Wide Colour Gamut, which supports 95 percent NTSC and a built-in Sound Bar among others. The television comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It is equipped with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 optical output to connect to soundbars, AV receivers/speakers, and an air click remote with QWERTY keypad.

Other features include an e-share mode in which you can control the TV with your smartphone. The feature also allows users to stream their favorite audio, pictures, and files on the TV.

Speaking to Moneycontrol about the company's market strategy, Arjun Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Shinco India said, "Shinco has recently successfully completed 1 year, as part of the celebration Shinco is offering almost 70 to 80 percent discounts on their latest Shinco TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Our aim is to reach out to maximum customers at affordable prices with best in class and technology TVs."

"We are planning to sell up to 50,000 units of Shinco Smart TVs this Diwali. And to top it all, we are also running promotional schemes such as cashbacks and no cost EMI on the discounted prices," he added.

The company refused to divulge the number of units that will be up for grabs during the flash sale.