Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale | Here's how you can buy the OnePlus 8 Pro for as low as Rs 47,999

The offer is available till the end of Amazon's sale on February 25.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST

Looking to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone, then Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest might be the right place to begin your search. If you want an excellent deal on an ultra-premium smartphone, then the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with its latest price drop, is the way to go.

However, if you are looking for a value-added flagship that can deliver premium specs and features on every front, then the OnePlus 8 Pro is worth considering. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a starting price of Rs 54,999 in India, although the 8 Pro can be purchased for as less as Rs 47,999 during the sale.

Here's how to avail the discount on OnePlus 8 Pro

First, tick the “Coupon” just under the price of the phone. This will instantly provide a discount of Rs 4,000, taking the OnePlus 8 Pro’s price in India to Rs 50,999. Additionally, Amazon is also offering a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount using SBI Credit Card and EMI payment options. Furthermore, you can avail up to 12,400 off on exchange, although we were only able to get a value of Rs 8,600 on an older OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was arguably one of the best smartphones of 2020. The company stepped up its game in a big way in 2020, offering one of the “best premium devices” for what was, at the time, the “best price”. You can check out our full review of the OnePlus 8 Pro here.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs
SpecsOnePlus 8 Pro
ChipsetSnapdragon 865
Display6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz
RAM8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/256GB UFS 3.0
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS, Laser AF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 48 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide (PDAF) + 5 MP Colour Filter
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.5
Battery4,510 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W  Wireless Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging
SoftwareAndroid 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0
Price (Rs)  54,999 / 59,999

