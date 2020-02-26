Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus 7T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy M30s and more

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest recently kicked off with offers on several smartphones and accessories. OEMs like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple, to name a few, will be participating in the sale.

Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant is also offering No Cost EMI payment option, additional value on exchange and instant discounts on debit and credit cards of certain banks. The sale is already live and will end on February 29. Let’s take a look at the best deals on smartphones during the sale.

The mid-range smartphone space has seen several handsets go on sale. If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000, the Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro are available starting from Rs 14,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. If you want to stick with Samsung, you can also get the new Galaxy M31 from Rs 14,999 or a Galaxy A50s for Rs 17,499, respectively, the latter available with an additional Rs 500 discount.

The Oppo F11 will be available for Rs 13,990, while the Realme 5 Pro is available for as low as Rs 11,999. If you want the stock-Android experience, the Mi A3 and Nokia 6.2 in under Rs 12,000. The Huawei Y9 Prime and P30 Lite have also received discounts, now priced at Rs 15,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs 12,999, while the Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 16,999.

Looking to buy a OnePlus handset, then the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are both available on offer with the latter receiving an extra value on exchange offer. At Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 7 Pro also offers excellent value for money if you value the perks of an all-screen display and a QHD+ OLED panel. Apple’s iPhone XR is now available for Rs 45,900 for the 64GB variant.

Vivo is also bringing an up to nine-month No Cost EMI option to the Vivo V17 and Vivo S1 Pro. Customers can use Amazon coupons (with discounts up to Rs 1,500) to buy a Vivo U10 and U20. The Oppo Reno 2F is available for as low as Rs 21,990, while the Oppo F15 will set you back Rs 19,990. Several budget options from Coopad, Xiaomi and Honor have also received discounts and other offers.