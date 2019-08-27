Amazon Fab Phones Fest brings exciting offers on major brands including Apple, Huawei and OnePlus

Amazon India just announced the Fab Phones Fest from the 27th to the 30th of August. The e-commerce giant’s most recent sale introduces several discounts on mobiles and accessories. Amazon is also offering instant discounts on HDFC bank cards as well as a No Cost EMI payment option and extra value on exchange.

The three-day event will feature an array of smartphones brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor. Amazon is also offering deals on premium smartphones from brands like Samsung and Apple.

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro don’t get a price cut during the sale, but customers can now opt for a 12-month No Cost EMI payment option.

Huawei and Honor flagship devices are getting big price cuts during the sale. The P30 Pro goes from Rs 71,990 to Rs 63,990, Huawei is also offering the Watch GT worth Rs 11,999 with the flagship phone. The Mate 20 Pro also debuts at its lowest ever price – Rs 49,990. The Honor View 20 with a Kirin 980 SoC also gets a massive price cut is now available at Rs 24,999. Several smartphones under 15000 like the Honor 20i, Honor 8X and Honor Play are also up on offer.

Additional discounts are coming to Oppo smartphones as well. The recently released Oppo K3 and Oppo Reno also join the fray with exciting offers.

LG’s highly successful W series phones are also available at their lowest prices. The W10 starts at Rs 7,999, while the W30 debuts at Rs 8,999. LG’s last generation flagship V40 ThinQ handset now starts at Rs 35,990.

Amazon is also offering exciting offers on Samsung’s Galaxy M and A-series, several Redmi phones, and Apple’s iPhone XR.

Huawei’s first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the Y9 Prime 2019, will go on sale on the last day of the sale (30th Aug).