Amazon employees demand Bezos stops selling facial recognition software to US police

Amazon employees have penned a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos urging him to stop selling facial recognition software called Rekognition to US law enforcement agencies.

According to a report in The Hill, the employees have objected to US President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy.

The employees have also asked Bezos to drop Palantir Technologies, the firm that has got the contract to create web-enabled case management system for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), from Amazon Web Services.

“Along with much of the world we watched in horror recently as US authorities tore children away from their parents,” the employees said. “In the face of this immoral US policy, and the US’s increasingly inhumane treatment of refugees and immigrants beyond this specific policy, we are deeply concerned that Amazon is implicated, providing infrastructure and services that enable ICE and DHS [Department of Homeland Security].”

An investigation by the American Civil Liberties Union had revealed that Amazon was helping US law enforcement agencies to deploy Rekognition.

The protest comes in the wake off similar protests by employees at Google and Microsoft for their projects with the US government.