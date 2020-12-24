MARKET NEWS

Amazon Echo Show users can now stream Netflix with 'Alexa, open Netflix' command

Netflix can be streamed on several Amazon Echo Show displays, including most older generation models.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 01:11 PM IST
Representative image: Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon has rolled out support for Netflix on its Alexa-powered Echo Show products. The e-commerce giant had announced earlier this year that it will bring support for Netflix on Echo Show screens.

Before this update, Amazon’s Echo Show only supported video on demand services such as Hulu, NBC and its own Prime Video. 

Netflix can now be streamed on several Echo Show displays, including most older generation models. This includes the original Echo Show, Echo Show second generation, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8. The Echo Spot, however, has not received support for Netflix.

Users of the aforementioned Amazon Echo Show smart screens can use a voice command to stream Netflix. A viewer needs to simply say “Alexa, open Netflix” to access the streaming service on Echo Show.

At the Echo Show 10 (2020) launch in September, Amazon had confirmed that it would rollout support for Netflix on Echo Show displays.

Amazon’s rival Google has been offering Netflix support for its Nest smart screens. The search engine giant rolled out the update for Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max devices. Users need to first link their Netflix account with their supported Google Nest Hub smart display.

To do so, they can open the  Google Home app, tap on the “+” button in the top-left corner of the Google Home interface and selecting "Video" under "Add services".
TAGS: #Amazon #Netflix #Technology
first published: Dec 24, 2020 01:11 pm

