Amazon blames major web outage on internal network clients

(Image Courtesy: Shutter Stock)

Amazon has blamed the failure of its web services, that led to a widespread internet outage on December 7, on internal network clients.

Sites that ran on Amazon's web services framework went down unexpectedly for several hours, including third-party retailers and several key online services.

Several popular websites which use the Amazon framework were offline including Netflix, Disney+ and Ticketmaster.

As reported by CNBC (via Engadget), Amazon said that the issue was caused by an, "automated activity to scale capacity," which led to issues with, "a large number of clients inside the internal network."

The error caused an overload of traffic trying to connect with AWS, which led to the outage.

The Web Services team has disabled scaling for now. Amazon also noted that the team had to be careful in restoring services to avoid causing issues with services that were still operational.

The team also had to contend with a latency glitch that stopped web clients from pulling out of the AWS, leading to an even more swamped network. Amazon has said that it would be rushing out a fix for the latency glitch within two weeks and is also working on solutions that prevent automated scaling from swamping the network.

The issue also prevented clients from creating support tickets on Amazon's servers during the outage and the Service Health Dashboard, which provides real-time updates for Amazon's network, also ran into issues while updating the status page.

“We expect to release a new version of our Service Health Dashboard early next year that will make it easier to understand service impact and a new support system architecture that actively runs across multiple AWS regions to ensure we do not have delays in communicating with customers,” Amazon said.