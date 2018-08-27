Amazon appoints a Twitter team to improve its image

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to enhance its public image, Amazon has unveiled a programme in which some of its fulfillment-center staff can go on social media and talk about their experiences working there.

The group’s primary responsibility is to mitigate the damage from increasingly common references to the harsh conditions at Amazon warehouses.

According to a report by Business Insider, Amazon now has employees called “FC Ambassadors,” who help the company improve its goodwill by tweeting positive things about the company and conversing with other Twitter users. This programme comes after numerous complaints from workers about conditions in the company's warehouses.

There are at least 13 employee accounts and they seem similar in both their online presence and talking points. Their usernames all end with the title “Amazon FC Ambassador”; they all include the Amazon logo and show a photograph of an employee in a warehouse, although his or her face is often outside the frame. In addition, the ambassadors’ profiles include a link that allows users to schedule a tour of an Amazon fulfillment centre.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is important that the company does a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside the fulfillment centres.