Amazon Apple Days Sale: iPhone 11 gets massive discount, additional discount on other Apple products

Amazon Apple Days sale is currently live for Indian buyers. The e-commerce website is offering discounts and offers for its customers on various products, including the latest iPhone 11 series.

Customers can get the Apple iPhone 11 64GB model for Rs 62,900, down from its revised price of Rs 68,300. Some colour variants like the Green, Black and Red colour options are priced at Rs 63,900.

The 128GB iPhone 11 model, too, is available at a discounted price of Rs 69,600, down from the Rs 73,600 price tag.

HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cardholders can avail an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 Pro (Review) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have not received any discount during the Amazon Apple Days sale. However, customers can avail the Rs 4,000 discount offer using HDFC debit and credit cards.

The iPhone 8 Plus, which typically retails for Rs 41,999, has received a Rs 500 discount and can be bought for Rs 41,500 during the sale.

The iPad is getting a discount of up to Rs 5,000, whereas the company is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 38mm model can be bought for as low as Rs 20,900.

Customers looking to buy the MacBook Pro can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 using HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

Interested buyers can avail these discounts and offers during the Amazon Apple Days sale, which is live till July 25.