Amazon announces World Music Fest; up to 70% off on headphones, speakers and more

Amazon has announced a World Music Fest sale that will have discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones, party speakers and soundbars from top brands.

The sale will go live starting June 21 and you can grab some good deals on devices from Samsung, Boat, Sony, Tozo, Skullcandy, Noise and more.

Some of the popular products included in the sale are Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which will cost Rs 16,990 on sale along with a flat Rs 3,000 IBD on all banks.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones can be bought for Rs 24,990 on sale, and Skullcandy Dime earbuds will be discounted to Rs 1,999. The Tozo T6 earbuds will cost you Rs 2,699 during the sale, and Edyell C9 earphones will be discounted to Rs 2,499.

Boat's Airdopes Atom 81 earbuds can be bought for Rs 999 and the BTW100 Khrome headphones will be discounted to Rs 1,199.

As for party speakers, Sony's HT-S40R soundbar sees its price reduced to Rs 24,990 during the sale, and the Philips Audio TAX5206 is on sale for Rs 13,999. The Govo Gosurround 950 will be discounted to Rs 9,999.

Besides this, there is an offer for nine-month NCEMI and six months of Spotify premium for free. You can also get a hefty discount of Rs 5,250 on credit and debit card EMI transactions.