Amazon Alexa introduces ‘Answer Update’ feature for those unknown answers

Amazon is set to roll out their latest feature 'Answer Update' for Amazon Alexa users over the next week, which will inform them when the virtual assistant learns the answer to a previously asked question.

The latest feature is directed towards better optimisation of Alexa’s improving informational database and artificial intelligence capabilities, as per a report in Voicebot.

Currently, the voice assistant responds to queries, answers of which are unknown to it with messages such as “I don’t know that, but I’m always learning”, I can’t find the answer to the question I heard” and “Sorry, I didn’t understand the question.”

With the new feature, Alexa will respond to unknown queries by informing the user that it currently does not have the answer in the database but will find it out and notify them later.

“The Alexa service is getting smarter every day, and Answer Updates is just another way we’re continuing to expand Alexa’s Knowledge Graph,” said a company spokesperson in a report by TechCrunch.

Customers will also have an option to turn off the feature by saying “Alexa, turn off Answer Update”.

Meant to challenge Google’s Knowledge Graph, this new update has made Alexa enjoy an early lead in smart market share. However, Google has been catching up. Google Home is reportedly six times faster and more likely to answer a question than Alexa.

