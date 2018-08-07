App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Alexa introduces ‘Answer Update’ feature for those unknown answers

Even when Alexa doesn’t have the information on the question asked by a user, the new feature enables the assistant to learn the answer and notify the user later.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon is set to roll out their latest feature 'Answer Update' for Amazon Alexa users over the next week, which will inform them when the virtual assistant learns the answer to a previously asked question.

The latest feature is directed towards better optimisation of Alexa’s improving informational database and artificial intelligence capabilities, as per a report in Voicebot.

Currently, the voice assistant responds to queries, answers of which are unknown to it with messages such as “I don’t know that, but I’m always learning”, I can’t find the answer to the question I heard” and “Sorry, I didn’t understand the question.”

With the new feature, Alexa will respond to unknown queries by informing the user that it currently does not have the answer in the database but will find it out and notify them later.

“The Alexa service is getting smarter every day, and Answer Updates is just another way we’re continuing to expand Alexa’s Knowledge Graph,” said a company spokesperson in a report by TechCrunch.

Customers will also have an option to turn off the feature by saying “Alexa, turn off Answer Update”.

Meant to challenge  Google’s Knowledge Graph, this new update has made Alexa enjoy an early lead in smart market share. However, Google has been catching up. Google Home is reportedly six times faster and more likely to answer a question than Alexa.

Alex currently leads the smart speaker market share but has received a stiff competition from  Google’s Knowledge Graph, which is reportedly far more advanced than the later. However, Google has been catching up with reports estimating that its clout in the smart speaker market will grow both abroad and in the US, in the months ahead.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 03:04 pm

tags #Amazon Alexa #Trending News

