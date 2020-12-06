PlusFinancial Times
Amazfit GTR 2 Launching In India On December 17; Amazfit GTS 2 And GTS 2 Mini To Follow

The Amazfit GT 2 series have already been unveiled in other locations, providing some information on pricing.

Carlsen Martin
Dec 6, 2020 / 08:53 PM IST

Amazfit is set to launch three new smartwatches in India this month. Amazfit has confirmed that the GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 mini are launching in India this month. The Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2 have already been unveiled globally, while the Amazfit GTS 2 mini was unveiled in China a few days ago.

In a recent blog post, the company confirmed that the classic essential GTR 2 would arrive in India on December 17, 2020. Additionally, the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini will follow soon after the launch of the Amazfit GTR 2.

The Amazfit GT 2 series is equipped with features like high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement OxygenBeats, sleep quality monitoring and support stress monitoring, self-developed biological data sensor. The Amazfit GT 2 series is aimed at all-round health and fitness management.

The Amazfit GT 2 series smartwatches are designed to aid users in recording distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during workouts. The smartwatches also bring features like music storage and playback, Bluetooth call function, rotatable screen and more. Additionally, there’s a simplified PAI health assessment system that offers comprehensive data analysis in a convenient way.

The Amazfit GT 2 series have already been unveiled in other locations, providing some information on pricing. The Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 are identically priced at USD 179 (Roughly Rs 13,200). The Amazfit GTS 2 mini was recently unveiled in China for CNY 699 (Roughly Rs 7,800).
