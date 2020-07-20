Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on flash sale for Rs 3,799 on July 29: Features, specs, where to buy

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch has been launched in India. The new Amazfit smartphone is a Lite variant of the Amazfit Bip S launched last month. Amazfit Bip S Lite will be available for purchase via a flash sale on July 29 via Flipkart for Rs 3,799.

Amazfit Bip S Lite weighs 30 grams and sports a thin design. The affordable smartphone comes in three colour options — oxford blue, sakura pink, and charcoal black.

The Bip S Lite features a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT with a resolution of 176*176-pixels. The touch-screen display has a layer of 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 generation tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating.

The biggest highlight of the Bip S Lite is its battery life. Amazfit claims that the Bip S Lite can offer up to 30 days of juice on a single charge. The 200 mAh battery takes about 2.5 hours to charge via a Pogo pin connector.

The Amazfit Bip S Lite is equipped with daily tracking activities along with eight sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle. Huami’s self-developed optical sensor is claimed to provide high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values.

The watch also features support for Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, etc.

To connect the smartwatch, users need to install the Amazfit app. The smartwatch supports devices running on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.