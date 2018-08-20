App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amar Jawan: An 800cc bike dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces

To pay tribute to the Armed Forces, Madhya Pradesh based Vaibhav Bajpai has built a bike and has christened it 'Amar Jawan'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, Madhya Pradesh-based Vaibhav Bajpai has christened a bike he built as 'Amar Jawan'.

The bike's design is quite bold. The headlamp unit of the bike looks like an armoured warrior's head with Amar Jawan written across the top of it. The paint scheme comes in the obvious camouflage print to showcase its ties to our country's defence forces.

The bike rests on a massive rear wheel with a tyre that looks like it belongs on a car. The tail end of the bike also seems to look like it was sourced off the Suzuki Hayabusa.

The engine is an 800cc 3-cylinder sourced from a Maruti Alto. Now while we do know what the Maruti Alto will put out in terms of power and torque, it would not be the same on the bike and power figures have not been revealed yet. Mileage for the bike is a decent 22-27 km/l considering the bike weighs about 500 kg. The bike also gets a total of eight gears: four forward and four reverse. In terms of features, the bike gets GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.

Unveiled on August 15, our 72nd Independence Day, Bajpai plans to commission the bike to the Indian Army so it can serve the soldiers and in turn, the country. The total cost of the bike is around Rs 2.8 lakh.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Auto #Technology

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.