Amar Jawan: An 800cc bike dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces

To pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, Madhya Pradesh-based Vaibhav Bajpai has christened a bike he built as 'Amar Jawan'.

The bike's design is quite bold. The headlamp unit of the bike looks like an armoured warrior's head with Amar Jawan written across the top of it. The paint scheme comes in the obvious camouflage print to showcase its ties to our country's defence forces.

The bike rests on a massive rear wheel with a tyre that looks like it belongs on a car. The tail end of the bike also seems to look like it was sourced off the Suzuki Hayabusa.

The engine is an 800cc 3-cylinder sourced from a Maruti Alto. Now while we do know what the Maruti Alto will put out in terms of power and torque, it would not be the same on the bike and power figures have not been revealed yet. Mileage for the bike is a decent 22-27 km/l considering the bike weighs about 500 kg. The bike also gets a total of eight gears: four forward and four reverse. In terms of features, the bike gets GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.

Unveiled on August 15, our 72nd Independence Day, Bajpai plans to commission the bike to the Indian Army so it can serve the soldiers and in turn, the country. The total cost of the bike is around Rs 2.8 lakh.