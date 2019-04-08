Alteryx acquires data analytics firm ClearStory

Alteryx, a data science and analytics company, announced that it has acquired ClearStory Data, a privately held software company.

ClearStory Data is an enterprise-scale, continuous intelligence analytics solution for complex and unstructured data. Since its founding in 2011, ClearStory Data has focused on enabling intelligent automation on large-scale data processing platforms, including Spark.

Alteryx identified synergies between the two companies and with this acquisition, is gaining a talented team and compelling technology. Located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, the acquisition creates a natural extension to the Alteryx technology center, needed to support the organization's rapid growth as a leader in the data science and analytics market.

"We are excited to welcome the ClearStory Data team to Alteryx. We have been anticipating consolidation in the market and when we identified the great talent and compelling technology of ClearStory, we embraced the opportunity," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and CEO of Alteryx. "We believe the combination of the ClearStory Data and Alteryx teams will help us accelerate through the next wave of innovation in the data science and analytics market."

"We are thrilled to be joining Alteryx; combining our talent will help make smart data discovery and model building more accessible to the business," said Sharmila Mulligan, CEO and founder of ClearStory Data. "We chose Alteryx due to our shared culture of innovation and vision of making it easier for companies to unlock the value of their data."