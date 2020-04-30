Alleged OnePlus Z hands-on image reveals display specifications: Report

Shenzhen-based device maker OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus Z in July 2020. As we get closer to the rumoured launch date, more details about the affordable OnePlus device have started surfacing on the web.

For the first time, an alleged hands-on image of the OnePlus Z has been spotted.

The leaked OnePlus Z photo by True Tech reveals the flat front panel sporting a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout. The instructions on the display confirm that the OnePlus Z will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, further confirming an AMOLED panel.

Rumours in the past suggested that the OnePlus Z will feature a 6.4-6.5-inch flat display with 90Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the OnePlus Z would get powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Another video featuring OnePlus CEO Pete Lau showed a OnePlus smartphone which hinted it to be the OnePlus Z. The video showed the smartphone sporting a triple-camera setup on the back.

The primary camera is expected to feature a 48MP Sony sensor. Other rumoured specs include a 4,000 mAh battery and Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.

