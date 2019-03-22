All you should know about Thar Adventure series

Indian heavy-duty vehicle maker Mahindra recently launched a hardcore version of their flagship Thar SUV in South Africa. Dubbing it the Adventure series, Mahindra has redesigned many components of the Thar to make it an even more capable off-roader.

The Thar Adventure Series is based on the 2.5-litre, CRDe variant of the standard vehicle. It gets an updated front bumper with LED lights, which has been designed to improve the SUVs approach angle. It also gets an integrated bull bar as well as tow points. It also receives a snorkel as standard, along with rock sliders on each side.

The Adventure series is also equipped with a removable hardtop canopy along with the standard canvas top. It stands on rugged alloy wheels, which are shod with Hankook Dynapro all-weather tyres.

All South African Thar models have a standard mechanical differential lock in the back and auto-locking hubs in the front. It is also fitted with a Borg Warner 4X4-system, which allows the driver to shift drivetrains on the fly.

The interiors have been kept standard and are accessorised with cup-holders, air-conditioning and a 12V power socket. It also has power-steering as standard.

While there is no news about the Adventure series being launched in India, it will carry the same 2-litre diesel engine which is found in India. It could be expected that the next-gen model will be available in 2020.