App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Thar Adventure series

The Thar Adventure Series is based on the 2.5-litre, CRDe variant of the standard vehicle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Indian heavy-duty vehicle maker Mahindra recently launched a hardcore version of their flagship Thar SUV in South Africa. Dubbing it the Adventure series, Mahindra has redesigned many components of the Thar to make it an even more capable off-roader.

The Thar Adventure Series is based on the 2.5-litre, CRDe variant of the standard vehicle. It gets an updated front bumper with LED lights, which has been designed to improve the SUVs approach angle. It also gets an integrated bull bar as well as tow points. It also receives a snorkel as standard, along with rock sliders on each side.

The Adventure series is also equipped with a removable hardtop canopy along with the standard canvas top. It stands on rugged alloy wheels, which are shod with Hankook Dynapro all-weather tyres.

All South African Thar models have a standard mechanical differential lock in the back and auto-locking hubs in the front. It is also fitted with a Borg Warner 4X4-system, which allows the driver to shift drivetrains on the fly.

The interiors have been kept standard and are accessorised with cup-holders, air-conditioning and a 12V power socket. It also has power-steering as standard.

While there is no news about the Adventure series being launched in India, it will carry the same 2-litre diesel engine which is found in India. It could be expected that the next-gen model will be available in 2020.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

RJD Gets Its Way as Congress Settles for 9 Seats in Bihar Mahagathband ...

ED Arrests Zakir Naik's Close Aide in Money Laundering Case in Mumbai

Karnataka Authority Cancels Ola Cabs’ Licence, Banned From Plying fo ...

News18 Assam Journalist Stabbed Repeatedly by Restaurant Owner, Employ ...

West Indies a Good Tournament Team, Can Win World Cup: Brathwaite

Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang on Netflix's Delhi Crime: We Realised Po ...

Dissent Grows Louder in Chhattisgarh After BJP Denies Tickets to Sitti ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan on #SwasthImmunisedIndia

Actor Mohan Babu Under House Arrest for Protesting Against Naidu Govt ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

General Elections 2019: The state of the economy ahead of Lok Sabha po ...

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Why your top talent is leaving? May be it's the onboarding process

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Poor groundwater situation, erratic rains in Bar ...

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unse ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.