All you should know about Tata Buzzard

TATA HARRIER | The Harrier will signal Tata Motors’ revival in the SUV space after a gap of several years. The premium SUV will be launch in January. It is based on the Land Rover platform and tweaked to India conditions. It will be powered a Fiat-developed 2.0 litre diesel engine. Expect starting price to between Rs 13-15 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata recently unveiled the seven-seater variant of the Tata Harrier, the Buzzard, at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. While the exact launch date is unknown, fresh spy shots reveal important information about the SUV.

The spy shots reveal that the rear end of the Tata Harrier has been reworked for the seven-seater variant. The section behind the B-pillar has gotten longer as well as boxier, with a slightly reworked tail lamp and roof.

The tail lamps are smaller and wider, while there is a small bump on the rear end of the roof. This is probably to make more headspace in the third row. The Buzzard is based on a derivative of Land Rover Discovery Sport’s platform and adopts Tata’s Impact 2.0 design. It also gets a pair of slim LED DRLs, a honeycomb grille and flared wheel arches.

The SUV will be powered by a Fiat Multijet 2 derived Kryotec diesel engine, However, it will be tuned to increase the power output, so that the new seven-seater SUV makes close to 172 PS of maximum power. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the car is also expected to be offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option.

Though there is no official date announced by Tata, it can be expected that the SUV will be launched around the last quarter of 2019.