App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Tata Buzzard

The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, but the car is also expected to be offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox as an option.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
TATA HARRIER | The Harrier will signal Tata Motors’ revival in the SUV space after a gap of several years. The premium SUV will be launch in January. It is based on the Land Rover platform and tweaked to India conditions. It will be powered a Fiat-developed 2.0 litre diesel engine. Expect starting price to between Rs 13-15 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)
TATA HARRIER | The Harrier will signal Tata Motors’ revival in the SUV space after a gap of several years. The premium SUV will be launch in January. It is based on the Land Rover platform and tweaked to India conditions. It will be powered a Fiat-developed 2.0 litre diesel engine. Expect starting price to between Rs 13-15 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Whatsapp

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata recently unveiled the seven-seater variant of the Tata Harrier, the Buzzard, at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. While the exact launch date is unknown, fresh spy shots reveal important information about the SUV.

The spy shots reveal that the rear end of the Tata Harrier has been reworked for the seven-seater variant. The section behind the B-pillar has gotten longer as well as boxier, with a slightly reworked tail lamp and roof.

The tail lamps are smaller and wider, while there is a small bump on the rear end of the roof. This is probably to make more headspace in the third row. The Buzzard is based on a derivative of Land Rover Discovery Sport’s platform and adopts Tata’s Impact 2.0 design. It also gets a pair of slim LED DRLs, a honeycomb grille and flared wheel arches.

Close

The SUV will be powered by a Fiat Multijet 2 derived Kryotec diesel engine, However, it will be tuned to increase the power output, so that the new seven-seater SUV makes close to 172 PS of maximum power. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the car is also expected to be offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option.

Though there is no official date announced by Tata, it can be expected that the SUV will be launched around the last quarter of 2019.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #Auto #Buzzard #Tata #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.