All you should know about Ecurie Ecosse LM69 Retro Supercar

The year was 1966 when Jaguar developed its first mid-engined race car, the XJ13, to compete with the likes of Ford, Ferrari and Porsche in the 24 hours of LeMans race held every year at LeMans, France. However, due to various internal and regulatory reasons, the car never got a chance to race. The project was shelved as a one-off experiment and the car was lost to time, till now.

The XJ13 was equipped with a quad-cam 5.0-litre V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle. Though the car never got a chance to race, Scottish company Ecurie Ecosse decided to give the car another chance after more than half a century.

Ecurie Ecosse has a history of winning the LeMans twice in the 1950s, with the help of Jaguar D-type race cars. The company has taken the XJ13 in its hands with the aim of creating a vehicle which will be track-focused and road legal at the same time and will also fulfil the car’s incomplete legacy. The company dubbed the project LM69 and features design traits and technology which was used in or before 1969.

A few modifications from the original XJ13 include a fixed roof, a rear wing and winglets to enhance its aerodynamics. It also gets wider wheels and tires, and composite materials for the body to make it lighter than the original XJ13.

The company has retained its quad-cam 5.0-litre V12 engine. However, it is also offering its own bored and stroked 7.3-litre engine. The car will be officially launched at the International Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, London that will be held between 6 September and 8 September, 2019. Only 25 units of the car will be manufactured as per the FIA homologation requirements in 1969. All the models will be individually hand-made at Ecurie Ecosse’s West Midlands factory. Though the official prices haven’t been revealed, it can be safely assumed that it will have a hefty price tag considering its brand, legacy and exclusivity.