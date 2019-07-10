All you should know about Audi R8 LMS GT2

Audi’s racing division, Audi Sport, has recently unveiled a track-spec version of its R8 supercar, the R8 LMS GT2. It is based on the facelifted version of the production-spec R8 but is equipped with more track-specific equipment.

Among the modifications are aggressive bodywork, a massive rear wing and a roof scoop. It retains its 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine which has been tuned to make 639 PS of maximum power and 550+Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an S Tronic 7-speed DCT gearbox which is operated by steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Audi has reduced the weight of the car with carbon fibre inserts, revised underfloor sections, a redesigned front splitter and a special rear diffuser. It also gets new suspension and braking components, with new hub carriers and wishbones. The car gets its front callipers from the GT3 and the rear callipers are from the GT4. These changes have reduced the weight of the car to 1,350 kgs and given it a power-to-weight ratio of 2.1 kg/hp.

The car has been fitted with a bucket driver seat, a six-point harness, safety nets on either side, a fire extinguisher, a roof-mounted rescue hatch and a rear-view camera. It will be pitted against its rivals at next year’s inaugural GT2 class of the Stephane Ratel Organisation. It is expected to carry a base price of Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom when converted), while deliveries should commence by the end of this year.