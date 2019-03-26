All you should know about 2019 Honda Accord

Japanese carmaker Honda launched the 2019 iteration of the Honda Accord, after unveiling it at the Thai International Motor Expo in November last year. The car is specially designed for the ASEAN market and will hit Thai showrooms soon.

The 10th generation Honda Accord has been launched by the company for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets. Along with a change in the dimensions, Honda has also improved the Accord’s design language.

The car now sits on 19-inch, five spoke alloy wheels which give it a better ground clearance than the previous generation. It also gets a new front grille, similar to the new Honda sedans like the City, along with LED fog lamps and a central air dam. The rear gets an integrated spoiler and C-shaped tail lamps.

The car is equipped with a large centre console on the inside and a free-standing infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It has a semi-digital instrument cluster along with new upholstery, ambient lighting and 12-way adjustable driver seat.

Honda has not compromised Accord’s safety and has upgraded the Accord with a head-up display, 360-degree camera, parking sensors at the front and rear, cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and Honda Smart Parking Assist System.

The car also gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged iVTEC engine which makes 190 bhp of maximum power and 243 Nm of peak torque. It also sports an optional hybrid powertrain, which pumps up the output to 215 bhp and 315 Nm of torque.

The current Accord for sale in India is the previous generation, which has fared poorly in terms of sales. Hence it is unlikely that Honda will launch the new Accord in India anytime soon.