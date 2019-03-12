All you need to know about the Triumph Tiger 800 XCa

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the new Tiger 800 XCa as an updated addition to the XCx and XRx lineup. The bike gets over 200 upgrades to its chassis and engine, making it a potent off-roading machine.

The 800cc 3-cylinder engine which powers the bike is controlled by a ride-by-wire electronic throttle. It produces 95 PS of peak power and 79 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The gear ratio has been revised, too, so that the first gear is shorter to enhance off-road traction, manoeuvrability and acceleration. It also has six riding modes, including an “Off Road Pro” mode.

The bike features a 5-way adjustable windscreen, a 5-inch adjustable TFT instrument cluster, backlit handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick controller, arrow titanium and carbon fibre silencer, and LED headlights, foglights, indicators and DRLs. Triumph has also given the off-roader Brembo brakes at the front, Triumph’s signature shift-assist and updated cruise control.

The bike is also equipped with heated seats, sump and radiator guards, switchable ABS and traction control, height adjustable seat and handlebar position, onboard computer and immobiliser. It also has fully adjustable suspension on both ends, with two power sockets.

The bike comes with a price tag of Rs 15.16 lakhs (ex-showroom).