All you need to know about KTM's smallest supersport, RC 125

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM recently launched its smallest capacity supersport motorcycle in India, the RC 125. While it bears an almost indistinguishable difference from its bigger siblings, the RC 200 and RC 390, it grabbed the title of being the smallest capacity supersport motorcycle on sale in India.

The RC 125 shares its engine with its naked counterpart, the Duke 125. Both are powered by a 125cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which makes 14.5 PS of maximum power and 12 Nm of peak torque. They also share the same six-speed gearbox. Like typical sports bikes, the RC 125 has most of its power in the top end.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc in the back. However, the motorcycle is equipped with a single-channel ABS only. It gets 43 mm upside down forks in the front and a ten-step adjustable monoshock in the back. The motorcycle has a dry weight of 154.2 kg with a fuel tank capacity of 9.5 litres.

KTM has priced the RC 125 at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). It does not have a direct competitor in its engine capacity segment, but it will rival the likes of Yamaha R15 V3, Pulsar RS 200 and Honda CBR 250R among others.