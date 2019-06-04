App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro

The motorcycle has neo-modern aesthetics, with an all-new carbon fibre fairing design.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta recently took the covers off its latest limited edition offering, the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro. With only 300 units to be manufactured, MV Agusta has made the supersport motorcycle special.

The motorcycle was first unveiled in its prototype form at the 2018 EICMA show. It is powered by a 748cc triple-cylinder engine that makes 148 PS of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 87.9 Nm of peak torque. It borrows its chassis design and engine configuration from the F3 80, which gives it a dry weight of 173 kg. It gets a 3-into-1-into-3 exhaust design, which was created by MV Agusta in association with SC Project exhausts. It pays homage to the Italian’s racing legacy.

The motorcycle has neo-modern aesthetics, with an all-new carbon fibre fairing design. It is equipped with a circular LED light in the front, along with a circular LED unit in the rear. It also gets an all-colour TFT instrument cluster and a yellow tinted screen.

The design has been inspired by retro elements borrowed from the motorcycles MV Agusta used for racing in the 60s. The company has already begun accepting bookings, with the bike being priced at Rs. 21.66 lakh (ex-showroom, when converted). There will only be 300 units produced and manufacturing is expected to begin next year.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 06:27 pm

