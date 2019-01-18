All you need to know about Mahindra's NEMO app for electric vehicles

Mahindra, that has a string of electric vehicles (EVs) such as e2oPlus hatch, the eVerito sedan, and the eSupro mini-van among others has now launched a smartphone app - NEMO Life - for customers who want to keep track of their EVs.

NEMO Life (NExt-generation MObile application) app's launch coincides with the completion of over 100 million kilometres covered by Mahindra’s EVs on Indian roads.

Mahindra Electric claims to have studied the usage pattern of EVs in India, and has come up with the Connected Mobility solution, which will help users access all the information they need about their EV effortlessly.

Parameters like charging cycle, real-time driving data, vehicle controls and few others were considered during data collection.

As per a report by Overdrive, Mahindra states that the 100 million plus eKilometers done by Mahindra’s EVs has helped save over 11,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions in India. That is the cleaning job of approximately 5 lakh trees.

CEO of Mahindra Electric, Mahesh Babu, stated in an interview, “I would like to thank all our customers, dealers and all stakeholders for their continuous support that has helped us to become India's first automaker to complete over 100 million electric kilometres. To put this number into perspective, one can imagine going around the earth 2,500 times. The learnings from this milestone have gone into the creation of the NEMO Life app for our personal car users, for them to experience the very best of connected electric mobility.”

The Nemo Life app, currently showing as in development on Play Store is based on Nemo, a cloud-based platform that offers shared and connected services. It can be used across all EVs of Mahindra.