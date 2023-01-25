 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

BharOS explained: How it works, how 'indigenous' it is and more

Aihik Sur
Jan 25, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

BharOS is not the first attempt by India to develop a homegrown operating system. In 2007, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing unveiled BOSS, billed as an alternative to Microsoft Windows

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully test the ‘BharOS’, a Made-in-India mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras. (Photo: PIB)

Much buzz has accompanied BharOS, billed as India's first indigenously developed operating system. Developed by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras-incubated firm, it was successfully tested on January 24 by Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan, who termed it a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "strong, indigenous and self-reliant digital infrastructure in India".

But how indigenous and Made-in-India is BharOS really? Before going into that question, it is important to note that these developments are taking place at a time when India's competition watchdog has found Google to be abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem. Google has challenged this decision at the Supreme Court, which has refused to provide interim relief to the company.

Now let's take a look at what BharOS exactly is, how it works, how indigenous it is and ultimately, how different it would be from Google's Android.

What is BharOS?